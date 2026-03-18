Pakistan's Terror-Tainted Economy Suffers Strait Of Hormuz Shock, National Day Parade Cancelled Amid Rising Fuel Prices

New Delhi: As the Gulf oil crisis rattles global markets, nations are scrambling to shield themselves with bold measures. Japan has pledged to release a record 80 million barrels from reserves, giving itself weeks of cover. China is leaning on its massive stockpiles, enough to buffer more than 120 days of imports. India is busy sourcing oil from 40 nations through alternate routes to keep supplies steady.

And then there is Pakistan. A country already reeling under heavy debt and poverty, Islamabad has decided that its way of preparing for the crisis is to cancel its National Day parade.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that “in the backdrop of the ongoing Gulf oil crisis and the consequent austerity measures announced by the government, it was decided that the Pakistan Day parade and associated ceremonial events shall not be held.” Instead, March 23 will be marked with a simple flag‑hoisting ceremony. Ministries and departments have been instructed to observe the day “in a solemn and respectful manner,” preserving its essence despite scaled‑down celebrations.

President Asif Ali Zardari later approved the cancellation, with the investiture ceremony rescheduled to April 28. Officials insist the move reflects resilience and commitment to the ideals of Pakistan Day, but critics argue it exposes the depth of the country’s financial crisis.

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The timing is telling. According to IMF projections, Pakistan remains burdened by high debt, weak investment, and slow employment growth. External debt now exceeds $130 billion, with the World Bank among its largest creditors. Pakistan is said to owe over $2.6 billion in IDA credits and $665 million in IBRD loans, leaving little fiscal room to absorb shocks like soaring oil prices.

While other nations deploy reserves, diversify supply chains, and negotiate energy lifelines, Pakistan’s austerity move has reduced its national celebration to a flag‑raising. What was meant to be a show of military might and patriotic pride has become a symbol of economic fragility - a reminder that in Islamabad, even parades are casualties of crisis.