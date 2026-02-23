Pakistan Strikes Afghanistan: Videos Confirm Residential Compound Targeted, Killed Civilians, Not Terrorists

New Delhi: At least 17 civilians, including 11 children and several women, were killed after Pakistan carried out cross-border airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province on the night of February 20 and 21, 2026. Pakistan claims that the strikes targeted Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) sanctuaries, however, as per Afghan local authorities and regional sources, a residential compound in Besud district was hit.

Republic has accessed exclusive details and visuals revealing that the strikes hit civilian populations rather than militant targets, as it shows damaged homes and bodies wrapped for burial, with no visible signs of militant infrastructure.

Pakistan confirms airstrikes

Pakistani media confirmed that Islamabad conducted the strikes, stating that the operation targeted alleged militant camps along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Pakistan Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the strikes were intelligence-based and selective. In a post on X, he said Pakistan carried out targeting of seven terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to the Pakistani Taliban and its affiliates in the border region.

Geo News, citing Pakistan’s Ministry of Information, reported that seven camps and hideouts belonging to Fitna al Khwarij (FAK), its affiliates and Daesh Khorasan Province (DKP) were targeted. The ministry claimed the operation was conducted with precision and accuracy in response to recent suicide attacks in Islamabad, Bajaur and Bannu during Ramzan.

Pakistan’s military reportedly deployed F-16 fighter jets and JF-17 Thunder aircraft in the operation.

Islamabad cites cross-border terror threat

The airstrikes came days after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned that Pakistan would not hesitate to conduct air operations inside Afghanistan if cross-border militant attacks continued.

Pakistan linked the strikes to recent suicide bombings, including an attack at an Imam Bargah in Islamabad and incidents in Bajaur and Bannu. Islamabad claimed to have conclusive evidence that the attacks were orchestrated by militants acting under leadership based in Afghanistan.

A Pakistani government official stated that the attacks were planned and executed by militants based in Afghanistan and said Pakistan would take all necessary measures to protect its citizens.

Pakistan also said it expects the interim Afghan government to prevent the use of its soil against Pakistan and called on the international community to press Afghan authorities to honour commitments under the Doha Agreement.

Afghanistan condemns strikes, vows retaliation

Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said Pakistani military circles trespassed into Afghan territory and bombed civilian compatriots in Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, killing and wounding dozens, including women and children.

The Afghan government condemned the strikes as a violation of sovereignty and warned of a firm response. Officials described the airstrikes as an unwarranted escalation that would worsen the fragile security situation.

According to local media reports, Kabul has vowed to respond with determination and firmness to what it termed unprovoked and unjustified military action.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Sunday also summoned Pakistan's ambassador in Kabul in response to what it described as Pakistani "army attacks" on Afghanistan's eastern provinces of Nangarhar and Paktika.

In a post on X, the ministry said the envoy was called in following strikes that it alleged resulted in "dozens" of casualties.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the IEA summoned the Pakistani Ambassador in Kabul," the statement said. "In response to the Pakistani army's attacks on Afghanistan's Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, in which dozens of fellow countrymen were martyred and wounded, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the IEA summoned the Pakistani Ambassador in Kabul."

International body condemns attack

Earlier, on Sunday, the International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) raised an urgent alarm over verified reports of a devastating airstrike in the Behsud District of Afghanistan.

In a post on the social media platform X, the foundation stated that a Pakistani military strike targeted a civilian home, resulting in the ''massacre of at least 16 members of a single family.''

According to confirmed local sources cited by the IHRF, the victims, including men, women, and children, ranged in age from a one-year-old infant to an 80-year-old elder.

The foundation noted that this attack represents ''not just a loss of life, but the complete annihilation of a family lineage.''

While 16 family members were killed, two children miraculously survived the strike, and at least one other individual, identified as 20-year-old Riyazullah, was injured.

The deceased included 80-year-old Shahabuddin, 30-year-old Sharakat, and 40-year-old Muhmanda, alongside several other adults and multiple minors.

The IHRF emphasised the humanity of those lost, stating, ''They are not numbers; they are human beings.''

India condemns airstrikes

India strongly condemned Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghan territory.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India condemns Pakistan’s airstrikes that resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, during the holy month of Ramadan. He described the action as an attempt to externalise internal failures and reiterated India’s support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.