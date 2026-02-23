Night of Unrest at JNU: Clashes Break Out Between ABVP and JNUSU After Week-long Strike | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Tensions escalated in the early hours of Monday at Jawaharlal Nehru University as clashes erupted between members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Left-affiliated Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), leaving several students injured.

As per reports, the alleged incident took place around 1.30 am when a scuffle escalated into stone pelting after tensions mounted during a protest march.

The unrest reportedly stemmed from a week-long strike led by left-wing student organisations over remarks attributed to the vice chancellor in connection with the UGC Equity Guidelines.

JNUSU leaders alleged corruption charges against the JNU Vice Chancellor, claiming she has been involved in cases of corruption and bribery, and were carrying out a protest demanding her resignation.

What student leaders have alleged

Both sides have accused each other of instigating the violence, and demands for arrests and strict action have followed. The university administration is yet to issue a detailed statement on the incident at the time of writing.

ABVP representatives described the episode as targeted violence against their workers.

Vaibhav Meena, Joint Secretary of JNUSU affiliated with ABVP, termed the incident a “night of terror,” alleging that a large group of masked individuals moved across the campus during the protest.

JNU Media Convenor of ABVP, Vijay Jaiswal, alleged that 100 to 150 individuals carried out what he described as mob lynching. He claimed that Delhi Police and JNU security guards were present but did not intervene.

"These left-wing people who were protesting for 7 days, today they targeted ABVP workers and students… Around 100-150 people did mob lynching… Delhi Police and JNU security guards were also present, but they did not take any action…” he said.

He further alleged that the attack was pre-planned and demanded action from the university administration.

“This was pre-planned… These were masked people… We demand that the JNU administration take action against all those involved in this…" he added.

Meanwhile, JNUSU, calling for a press conference, alleged that the violent attack was caused by what they described as 'ABVP goons' on the equality march organised by them to demand the VC's resignation.

Pravin Kumar Piyush, Secretary of the ABVP unit at JNU, alleged that Left organisations had called for a march from Sabarmati Tea Point to the residence of the Vice Chancellor. He claimed that protesters entered the school area carrying hockey sticks, iron rods, stones and knives, threatened students and attacked ABVP workers.

"Yesterday, some leftist organisations of the JNU had given a call for a march from Sabarmati Tea Point to the residence of the VC...They then entered the school area and threatened the students, and they were carrying hockey sticks, iron rods, stones, knives...” he noted.

He also alleged that mobile phones were snatched and broken when attempts were made to record videos. According to him, six to seven ABVP workers sustained severe injuries and were admitted to hospital.

“They also attacked some students. Some workers of the ABVP were also beaten...When we tried to shoot the video of the sticks, rods, stones that were kept in their camps, they snatched our phones and also broke some of them...They also pelted stones at us and some of us took refuge in the school building to save their lives...6-7 of our workers have been severely injured and have been admitted to the hospital..." Secretary of the ABVP said.

Rahul Gandhi's 'tukde-tukde' gang: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh called for strict laws against those involved, alleging that JNU had become a hub of anti-national elements and linking the incident to what he described as a “tukde-tukde” gang.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, defending the action, urged the JNU vice chancellor to withdraw the rustication of student union office bearers involved in the protests.