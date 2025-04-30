Pakistan Suffers Massive Casualties in Balochistan Even Before War with India

New Delhi: Even as fears of an Indian military response grow after the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan is already facing a crisis at home. A soldier of the Pakistan Army was killed during a confrontation with the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), exposing the deepening internal unrest in Balochistan.

The information was shared by a senior Pakistani leader Fawad Hussain, on Tuesday, who shockingly called the people of Balochistan "enemies of Pakistan" in an X post (formerly Twitter), igniting further criticism over Islamabad’s treatment of the restive region.

He wrote, “Martyrdom of another son of Jhelum, Syed Zulqarnain, the son of Syed Imdad Hussain Shah Sahib of Haranpur, martyred in Balochistan! May God destroy our enemies, Amen! ”

Pakistan Bleeds Inside: Baloch Rebels Strike as Army Faces Heavy Losses

The post, while paying tribute, triggered controversy for its blunt labelling of Baloch citizens as enemies. Activists and rights groups condemned the statement as an example of the state’s alienation of its own people.

This fresh clash with BLA comes as Pakistan pleads for UN intervention against India, fearing military retaliation after the Pahalgam attack. The situation reveals how Pakistan is struggling on multiple fronts—externally with diplomatic pressure, and internally with armed rebellions in Balochistan.

The Baloch Liberation Army, which has been active in demanding independence and exposing military excesses in the region, claimed responsibility for the recent strike that led to casualties in the Pakistani forces.

With no formal war yet declared, Pakistan is already losing lives in its own territory. The ongoing rebellion in Balochistan has become a major national security headache for Islamabad, raising questions about its ability to manage both domestic unrest and a potential confrontation with India.