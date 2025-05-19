Deadly Suicide Attack Targets Pakistan Army Camp in Balochistan’s Gulistan; TTP Claims Responsibility: Reports

A massive suicide bombing shook Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Sunday night as Tehreek-i-Taliban-e-Pakistan terrorists launched a coordinated attack on a Pakistan Army Frontier Corps camp in Gulistan, near the Afghan border. The powerful blast, followed by heavy gunfire, left multiple casualties.

TTP Claims Responsibility for ‘Al-Khandaq’ Operation

As per reports, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed the responsibility for the attack, describing it as part of their ongoing ‘Al-Khandaq Operation’. The attack began with a suicide car bomb at the camp's entrance, followed by an infiltration by armed fighters who engaged security personnel in fierce combat inside the compound.

Local reports also claimed that at least three people were killed and 11 others injured when the vehicle-borne explosive device (VBIED) detonated near a market adjacent to the camp. Reportedly, most shops were closed at the time, which prevented even greater loss of life. A wall of the camp was also damaged in the explosion.

No Official Pakistan Army Statement Yet

Gunfire echoed through the town for hours after the initial blast as security forces responded to the attack. Despite the scale of the attack, there has been no official response from Pakistan Army or the Frontier Corps as of Monday morning. Emergency services remain on high alert, and further casualties are feared as reports indicate that gunfire continued well into the night.