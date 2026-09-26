Pakistan Suicide Blast: 12 Killed, 30 Injured As TTP Claims Dera Ismail Khan Attack

Islamabad, Pakistan: At least 12 people were killed and around 30 others injured after a suicide bomber drove an explosives-laden vehicle into a roadside police checkpoint in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, according to police and rescue officials.

The explosion took place in Dera Ismail Khan district, where emergency teams rushed the injured to a nearby hospital. Some of those wounded were reported to be in critical condition.

The Pakistani Taliban, or Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), later claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

TTP Takes Responsibility As Violence Rises In KPK

The most recent bombing occurs in the midst of ongoing militant conflict in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Attacks have increased in Pakistan in recent years; the TTP and the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist organization mostly active in the neighboring region of Balochistan, have claimed responsibility for a number of these assaults.

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Despite their alliance, the TTP is not the same as the Afghan Taliban. In 2021, the Afghan Taliban regained control of the country.

Attack Follows Operation In North Waziristan

Two days prior to the suicide attack, eight suspected terrorists were killed by Pakistani security forces in an intelligence-based operation in the North Waziristan province. A police officer stated that security services received information regarding the presence of terrorists in the area, which prompted the operation to begin on September 24. The subsequent gunfight resulted in the deaths of eight militants.

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Along with recovering weapons, ammunition, and other military hardware, security personnel also demolished the insurgents' stronghold. According to police, the extremists allegedly attempted to evade the security operation by using a mosque as a shield. As a result, personnel executed the action extremely carefully.