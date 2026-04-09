Pakistan To Host US-Iran Mediation Talks On Friday Days After Ceasefire

Islamabad: Pakistan is set to host high-stakes in-person talks between the United States and Iran on Friday. The proposed talks aim at consolidating the fragile ceasefire and avert further escalation in West Asia.

Earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s social media post on Wednesday requested a two-week extension on President Trump’s Iran deadline. However reports suggested that it was a pre-coordinated diplomatic "off-ramp" cleared by the White House.

On Wednesday afternoon, as the 8 pm deadline for U.S. military action against Tehran approached, Prime Minister Sharif took to X to urge both sides towards a ceasefire. Sharif claimed diplomacy was progressing “steadily, strongly and powerfully” and formally requested that the US President grant a two-week reprieve.

Behind the scenes, both Washington and Islamabad were actively seeking a way to de-escalate even as President Trump publicly threatened to wipe out "Iranian civilization."

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Fragile Ceasefire

Hours after the ceasefire came into place, Israel conducted strikes across Lebanon saying that it was not part of the peace proposal. This prompted Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to urge all parties to exercise restraint during the two-week period.

“Violations of ceasefire have been reported at few places across the conflict zone which undermine the spirit of peace process. I earnestly and sincerely urge all parties to exercise restraint and respect the ceasefire for two weeks, as agreed upon, so that diplomacy can take a lead role towards peaceful settlement of the conflict,” Sharif posted on X on Wednesday evening.

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What Has Iran Speaker Said

The Speaker of Islamic Republic of Iran’s Parliament MB Ghalibaf said that Lebanon and the entire Resistance Axis, as Iran's allies, form an inseparable part of the ceasefire. He stressed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif publicly and clearly stressed the Lebanon issue; and there is no room for denial and backtracking. Ghalibaf also pointed out that ceasefire violations carry explicit costs and strong responses.