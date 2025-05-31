Pakistan to Reappoint Ambassador to Afghanistan

In a significant step towards mending strained ties, Pakistan on Friday announced it will appoint an ambassador to Afghanistan, upgrading its diplomatic presence in Kabul for the first time since relations soured over security concerns.

The decision comes after years of frosty engagement between the two neighbours, following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul in 2021. Although Pakistan initially welcomed the new regime with hopes of improved security cooperation, the situation soon worsened.

Cross-border attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) surged after the Taliban came to power. Islamabad accused the Afghan leadership of sheltering TTP militants and failing to act against them, a claim that further damaged bilateral relations.

A Shift Through Diplomacy

The recent breakthrough was achieved through a trilateral dialogue involving China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. The foreign ministers of the three countries met earlier this month in Beijing, where efforts to de-escalate tensions were made.

It is widely believed that China played a crucial role in bridging the gap between Islamabad and Kabul, leading to an agreement by both countries to enhance diplomatic representation in each other’s capitals.

Looking Ahead