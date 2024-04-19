Advertisement

Karachi: A grim scene unfolded in Karachi's Landhi area on Friday (April 19) as a suicide attack rattled the tranquillity of the bustling metropolis, claiming the lives of at least two individuals. The devastating blast, orchestrated by a lone suicide bomber, sent shockwaves through the region, yet fortunately, all foreigners involved are reported to be unharmed.

According to reports from law enforcement authorities, the suicide bomber, in a sinister act of violence, detonated himself amid unsuspecting civilians. The aftermath was marred by chaos as gunfire erupted, compounding the tragedy. Police sources have confirmed the demise of at least two terrorists in the ensuing exchange of fire, shedding light on the swift and decisive response by security forces in the face of adversity.

Speaking on the nature of the attack, SSP Malir Tariq Mastoi underscored the harrowing reality of a suicide bombing, a tactic that continues to sow fear and uncertainty in communities. Adding to the gravity of the situation, SSP Korangi revealed that collateral damage extended to another vehicle, further highlighting the indiscriminate nature of such acts of terror.

The targeted vehicle, ferrying foreigners through the labyrinthine streets of Landhi, bore the brunt of the explosion, resulting in two tragic fatalities and inflicting injuries upon two others. The incident unfolded in the Mansehra Colony of Landhi, a once-quiet neighbourhood now forever scarred by the spectre of violence. Reports of gunfire reverberated through the air, serving as a grim reminder of the ever-looming threat that casts a pall over the city's denizens.

In the wake of this latest attack, concerns are reignited over the safety and security of foreign nationals within Pakistani borders, particularly in light of recent events. Just last month, on March 26, 2024, the nation was rocked by another terrorist assault, this time targeting the Dasu Hydropower Project, a collaborative endeavour between Pakistan and China. In a brazen display of aggression, five Chinese nationals and one Pakistani lost their lives in the heinous act, casting a sombre shadow over bilateral relations.

China, staunch in its condemnation of terrorism, swiftly voiced its outrage over the attack, extending heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Urging Pakistani authorities to spare no effort in bringing the perpetrators to justice, China called for a thorough investigation into the incident. Furthermore, echoing concerns over the safety of its citizens, China implored Pakistan to bolster security measures, ensuring the protection of Chinese nationals, institutions, and projects operating within its borders.

"We have been informed of the attack on a van carrying Chinese nationals in Karachi this morning and are actively seeking further details," affirmed a spokesperson from the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan. "China stands in solidarity with Pakistan in the face of this senseless violence, and we are committed to collaborating closely to address the evolving security challenges. The safety and well-being of our citizens remain our utmost priority, and we urge vigilance and caution in these trying times."

As investigations into the Landhi attack continue, a sense of unease pervades the cityscape, underscoring the persistent threat of terrorism that looms large. Yet, amidst the despair, there remains a glimmer of hope, embodied by the resilience and resolve of communities united in the face of adversity. As Karachi grapples with the aftermath of yet another tragedy, the call for solidarity and steadfastness reverberates, serving as a beacon of hope in the darkest of times.

(Reported by Kaswar Klasra)