Published 20:05 IST, May 25th 2024

2 Injured as Mob Attacks Christians in Pakistan Over Alleged Desecration

A mob led by radical Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) activists attacked the Christian community in Punjab province, burning and ransacking their property.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The mob set fire to the home and factory of a Christian man accused of desecrating the Quran.
