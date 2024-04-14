Updated April 14th, 2024 at 16:43 IST
BREAKING: Man Behind Sarabjit Singh's Killing in Pakistan Jail Shot Dead in Lahore
BREAKING: Man Behind Sarabjit Singh's Killing in Pakistan Jail Shot Dead in Lahore
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Killer of Sarabjit Singh shot dead in Lahore | Image:Representational
Advertisement
Lahore: The man behind Indian National Sarabjit Singh's killing inside Pakistan jail was on Sunday allegedly shot dead by a few unknown assailants in Lahore. The deceased has been identified as Amir Sarfaraz, who alleged to be the man involved in murder of Sarabjit Singh.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited)
Advertisement
Published April 14th, 2024 at 16:43 IST