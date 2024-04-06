Updated April 6th, 2024 at 17:14 IST
BREAKING: Earthquake of Magnitude 4.5 Jolts Pakistan
BREAKING: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the richter scale on Saturday jolted Pakistan at 4.13 pm, says the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
Earthquake in Pakistan | Image:X
(This is a developing story)
