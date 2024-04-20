Advertisement

Islamabad: Jailed-Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that his wife Bushra Bibi was given food mixed with "toilet cleaner," ANI reported quoting Pakistan-based The Express Tribune.

Khan made this huge claim during the hearing of the 190 million pound corruption case on Friday at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, where he told Judge Nasir Javed Rana that additional walls had been erected in the courtroom, leading to an atmosphere resembling a closed court.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief said that toilet cleaner was mixed in Bushra Bibi's food, causing her daily stomach irritation.

He further added that Dr Asim Yousaf from Shaukat Khanum Hospital's Chief Medical Officer suggested carrying out tests on his wife at Shifa International Hospital. He further added that the Adiala jail administration is rigid about carrying out the test at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital.

The court later advised Khan to not hold any "press conferences" during the hearings. In response to this, the PTI founder stated his statements were misquoted and he spoke to reporters to clarify them, The Express Tribune reported.

Furthermore, emphasising maintaining decorum, the court asked KHan to address the media after the hearing. Following this, Khan urged the court to permit him a 10-minute interaction with reporters after the hearing.

On April 15, Bushra Bibi filed a petition in Islamabad High Court and requested to conduct her check-up and medical tests from Shaukat Khanum Hospital or any other private hospital of her choice to examine if she was poisoned through contaminated food. In her petition, she said that she is suffering from Heartburn, and aches in her throat and mouth from what she believes happened as a result of eating a poisonous meal.

(With inputs from ANI)