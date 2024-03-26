Advertisement

Islamabad – Amid the growing instability in Pakistan, the struggling nation's second-largest naval air station, PNS Siddique in Turbat, underwent a heavy attack, which was marked by intense gunfire and multiple explosions. According to The Balochistan Post, the Majeed Brigade of the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack on the Naval Airbase, which is known for its strategic importance to Pakistan. Amid the chaos, the army claimed that at least 4 people had lost their lives in the attack.

As per the reports, the brutal attack commenced at 10:30 pm on Monday. The security sources noted that the 4-5 BLA Terrorists armed with automatic weapons and hand grenades attacked, which eventually led to an intense fire exchange with the security personnel present at the outer wall of the station. In light of this, the District Health Officer of Kech has declared an emergency at the Teaching Hospital in Turbat, The Baloch Post reported. All medical staff were ordered to report to the hospital immediately to take care of the anticipated casualties from the assault.

Advertisement

#BREAKING News : Pakistan’s second largest naval air station, PNS Siddique in #Turbat is under heavy attack. Gunfire, multiple explosions have been reported from the area. Chinese drones are also stationed at this base.#Balochistan pic.twitter.com/KFt2dUK0uS — Maria Khan (@Mariakhan024)

It is pertinent to note that the Majeed Brigade is opposed to China’s investments in the province of Balochistan and has accused China and Pakistan of exploiting the region's vital resources. What makes the Turbat Naval Airbase so important is the fact it stations Chinese drones. “We have entered the Pakistani Naval Airbase in Turbat," the BLA Majeed Brigade said in an email to The Baloch Post.

Advertisement

Third major attack in the region

The latest attack marked the group’s second operation within a week and its third major attack this year. This reflects a major uptick in the group's activities in the region since the prior assaults included an operation in Mach City on January 29 and an attack on the ISI and MI headquarters in Gwadar on March 20. Meanwhile, the region of Turbat has seen a significant increase in military activity, with numerous helicopters observed patrolling the skies. Following this, the Frontier Corps has blocked several major roads in Turbat, and a large contingent of FC personnel has been observed moving towards the naval airbase.

Advertisement

Apart from Balochistan Pakistan has also witnessed a major rise in terror activities in the past year, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The uptick was seen after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire deal with the government of Pakistan in November 2022.