Published 16:28 IST, July 1st 2024

Pakistani court sentences Christian man to death for posting content Muslims found 'offensive'

A court in Pakistan sentenced a Christian man to death for sharing what it said was hateful content against Muslims on social media after one of the worst mob attacks on Christians in the eastern Punjab province.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Representative image
Representative image | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
