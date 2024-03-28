×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 11:28 IST

Pakistani Offshoot of ISIS Says India, America and China Their Next Target

Days after the Islamic State conducted a terror attack in Moscow, the Pakistani wing of ISIS issued threats against India, the US, Denmark and China.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Islamic State has released a photoset, this time from Pakistan
Islamic State has released a photoset, this time from Pakistan | Image:X / File Photo
Islamabad – Days after the Islamic State conducted a devastating terror attack in Russia's capital Moscow, the Pakistani wing of ISIS issued threats against India, the United States, Denmark and China. According to the Islamic State Pakistan Province (ISPP) affiliated Nashir Media, the terror group issued threat posters warning the four nations to be aware.

The poster shared by the terror group comprised of maps of the four countries along with the warning written in Urdu. “Ab Kis Ki Baari Hai (Who's next)". The group added photographs from the Kandhar attack and the Moscow attack, giving a nod to those devastating terror incidents. On March 21, a suicide bombing in Afghanistan’s Kandahar city killed three people and injured 12 others. While Afghanistan's capital is  Kabul, the country's Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada lives in Kandahar City, for decades the stronghold of the Taliban movement, Dawn reported. A day after the incident in Afghanistan, over 130 people lost their lives in a Crocus City Hall massacre in Moscow. 

The Threat poster issued by ISPP | Image: Republic

This is a developing story. 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 10:47 IST

ViralRepublic DigitalWorld News

