Advertisement

Islamabad: The situation remains tense in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Monday as the total strike against high prices of wheat flour inflated electricity bills and rising taxes enters its fourth day. The Pakistan government is stepping up efforts to de-escalate the situation amid deadly clashes between security forces and protesters.

The protests organised by the Awami Action Committee (AAC) began on May 10 and led to a crackdown by security forces using tear gas shelling. These demonstrations occurred in Muzaffrabad, Sehansa, Mirpur, Rawalkot, Khuiratta, Tattapani and Hattian Bala. Following this, the Pakistan government imposed Section 144 shutting down schools, colleges and offices. Several videos went viral on social media showing police using batons on protestors injuring 100.

Advertisement

Amid the rising violence, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his concerns and added that there will be no tolerance for people taking the law into their own hands and damaging the government properties.

"Deeply concerned about the situation in AJK. Unfortunately, in situations of chaos and dissent there are always some who rush in to score political points," he wrote on X. He added that spoke to the concerned leader to find a peaceful solution.

Advertisement

Deeply concerned about the situation in AJK.



Unfortunately in situations of chaos and dissent there are always some who rush in to score political points. While debate, discussion and peaceful protests are the beauties of democracy , there should be absolutely no tolerance for… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz)

Here are the Top 5 Points of Ongoing Protests:

1. Protests surge in PoK over inflation, rising taxes and lack of amenities. Hundreds of people took to the streets in different regions protesting against the government. The ACC called for demanding tax-free electricity from the Mangla Dam and subsidies on wheat flour.

2. As per reports, in Rawalkot, protesters urged to merge with India and even an Indian flag was also hoisted in the region. However, an official confirmation has yet to be received.

Advertisement

3. On Sunday, one cop was killed and 100 officials were injured in violence between the police and activists of a rights movement amid a wheel-jam and shutter-down strike across the territory.

4. In an attempt to disperse protesters, Pakistani rangers and the local police fired tear gas, pellets, and bullets in the air. Two protesters have died in the attack by the police.

Advertisement

5. On May 13, Pak PM will schedule a high-level meeting to discuss the ongoing situation in PoK. A day earlier, Shehbaz spoke to the prime minister of Pok and directed the Pakistan Muslim League-N office bearers in the region to engage with the action committee leaders to find a peaceful resolution.





Advertisement