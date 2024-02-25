English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 22:38 IST

Pakistani Woman Held Over Alleged Blasphemy After Mob Attack for Dress in Lahore, Issues Apology

A woman in Lahore's Ichra area was taken into custody police following a mob attack over alleged blasphemy charges related to her digital printed dress.

Digital Desk
The Local police intervened and subsequently took her into their custody
The Local police intervened and subsequently took her into their custody | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Islamabad: A woman in Lahore's Ichhra area was taken into police custody, probably protective, after a mob claimed that her digitally printed outfit allegedly had Quranic verses, deeming it blasphemous, and attacked her, as reported by Pakistani media on Sunday.

However, the local police intervened and subsequently took her into their custody. 

Advertisement

Lahore Mob Attacks Couple Out for Lunch

The incident occurred while she and her husband was eating at a hotel in a Lahore market, reports added. 

Advertisement

Lahore Police ASP Sheharbano's Statement Following Incident 

According to the official statement from the local police,the woman had been with her husband in the bazaar wearing a dress with words written on it. Upon seeing the words, people surrounding her told her to remove it, which subsequently created confusion that some sort of blasphemy was committed. Following that the mob started the confrontation with the couple.

Advertisement

Following this, an eyewitness of the incident said, "I had a talk with her father and her. He added, 'She had accepted her mistake.' He also explained that the dress was not problematic, but it was because the mob thought so, as there is a growing trend of people not being modest anymore. 'So we decided to forgive her,' he added."

Speaking of the incident, the woman said, "I went to the market and I did wear the dress, but because I thought it was a design, I wasn't aware people would perceive this as Arabic writing. I had no intentions to harm any feelings, it all happened because I lacked knowledge. I am Muslim; I can't even imagine blasphemy, and I apologise to all for all that happened."

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 21:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

2 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

6 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

6 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

6 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jharkhand Horror: 11 Accused Allegedly Gangrape 2 Minors in Lohardaga

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. These Small-Budget South Films Stole The Limelight At Box Office

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake Live Streaming details

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  4. IND vs ENG: RP Singh lauds Ashwin's performance

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  5. Crew: Tabu Wraps Up Film's Shoot A Day After Teaser Release

    Entertainment26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo