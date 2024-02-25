The Local police intervened and subsequently took her into their custody | Image: X

Islamabad: A woman in Lahore's Ichhra area was taken into police custody, probably protective, after a mob claimed that her digitally printed outfit allegedly had Quranic verses, deeming it blasphemous, and attacked her, as reported by Pakistani media on Sunday.

However, the local police intervened and subsequently took her into their custody.

Woman in Lahore’s Ichra wearing a digital print shirt taken into police custody after a mob complained that the shirt had Quranic verses on it. pic.twitter.com/bVjtkuZlsP — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) February 25, 2024

Lahore Mob Attacks Couple Out for Lunch

A sad incident has happened in Lahore today!!*

A woman eating at a hotel in Achhra Market Lahore has been mobbed & accused of writing Quranic verses on her clothes. Police reached the spot and have arrested the woman charged her with blasphemy . pic.twitter.com/5ISwYgH9Kc — Sara Taseer (@sarataseer) February 25, 2024

The incident occurred while she and her husband was eating at a hotel in a Lahore market, reports added.

Lahore Police ASP Sheharbano's Statement Following Incident

According to the official statement from the local police,the woman had been with her husband in the bazaar wearing a dress with words written on it. Upon seeing the words, people surrounding her told her to remove it, which subsequently created confusion that some sort of blasphemy was committed. Following that the mob started the confrontation with the couple.

Following this, an eyewitness of the incident said, "I had a talk with her father and her. He added, 'She had accepted her mistake.' He also explained that the dress was not problematic, but it was because the mob thought so, as there is a growing trend of people not being modest anymore. 'So we decided to forgive her,' he added."

This incident happened in Ichra Bazar at 1300. Punjab Police took her from that shop safely. Officials didn't name TLP. She, along with her father, DSP, SHO, and TLP PP Ameer, released a statement that she didn't mean to hurt the feelings of Muslims. I'm ashamed of my choice. https://t.co/JdEBomXAGx pic.twitter.com/A60jdVbfbe — Kaleem Ashraf (@AnaShaykh) February 25, 2024

Speaking of the incident, the woman said, "I went to the market and I did wear the dress, but because I thought it was a design, I wasn't aware people would perceive this as Arabic writing. I had no intentions to harm any feelings, it all happened because I lacked knowledge. I am Muslim; I can't even imagine blasphemy, and I apologise to all for all that happened."