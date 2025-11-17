Pakistani Army Bombs Mosque in North Waziristan Village

Pakistan: A mosque in Zalae Banoon village, Tehsil Domel Sparkah, was allegedly bombed by the Pakistani army during Asr prayers, injuring two Pashtun civilians, according to a statement released by Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Holland.

The attack triggered widespread outrage, with residents reportedly gripped by fear as communication lines in the area continued to be disrupted. PTM Holland condemned the strike as a direct assault on religious sanctity and human dignity. The group termed it "a fresh example of decades-long Pakistani state oppression," alleging that Pashtun regions have repeatedly been turned into "a testing ground for war."

"Places of worship, homes, schools, villages – nothing has been kept safe," the statement said, demanding that the state clarify “under which law, which war, and under which humanity the bombing of the mosque was carried out.” The organisation also claimed that the attack reflects a pattern of systemic violence against Pashtun communities, warning that the ongoing militarisation has left residents living in daily fear and isolation.

The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement - United States (PTM-US) announced a major diplomatic initiative to bring global attention to what it describes as long-standing abuses in Pakistan's Pashtun regions. According to PTM-US, the San Antonio, Texas, Jirga Declaration will be formally submitted to the US Congress, the United Nations, and international human rights organisations.

The group said the move aims to highlight "ongoing oppression, arbitrary arrests, and war policies imposed against the Pashtun people." Calling it a "historic step," PTM-US described the campaign as representing "the voice of a wounded nation" and the “outcries of oppressed people demanding justice.”

"We will not remain silent until the voice of justice, freedom, and humanity reaches the international stage," the statement added. Both PTM Holland and PTM-US have intensified their accusations of state discrimination and militarised policies in Pashtun-majority areas, with calls for international intervention growing louder following the latest reported attack.