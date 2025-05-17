Pakistani Journalist Moeed Pirzada Exposes Government's Lies, Says Islamabad Missiles Failed to Hit India

New Delhi: Pakistani journalist Moeed Pirzada has openly exposed his country's false claims regarding the destruction of India’s Udhampur Air Base and the overall outcome of recent cross-border military engagements under Operation Sindoor. Pirzada, citing a New York Times report backed by satellite imagery, said that Pakistan’s missile attacks failed to inflict any real damage on India, while Indian forces successfully hit over 24 targets inside Pakistan with pinpoint precision.

“The missiles Pakistan fired didn’t cause any damage to India. But India used two to three types of missiles and struck more than 24 targets with pinpoint accuracy,” Pirzada said.

He also pointed out that, while India shared satellite images in its official briefings, Pakistan has not released any such evidence.

Pirzada particularly debunked the false claim that India’s Udhampur Air Base was destroyed, he said, “Pakistan’s claim about destroying the Udhampur Air Base is completely false. According to the New York Times report, not even the runway was damaged.”

He also slammed the state of Pakistan’s military equipment and weapons, stating that Pakistan even begged the United States to mediate a ceasefire after suffering major damage.

“This clearly means the missiles Pakistan launched were not only ineffective but also likely inaccurate,” he added.

Pirzada expressed frustration over being targeted for speaking the truth, saying,“Whenever we speak the truth, they file cybercrime charges against us.”

Pirzada has now been booked by Pakistan’s National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) for allegedly running a hate campaign against state institutions through social media. The agency has accused him of spreading false and inflammatory content, despite his revelations being backed by international sources and satellite data.

This is not the first time Pakistan’s official narrative has been exposed. Earlier, the country had claimed to have destroyed India’s S-400 air defence system, a claim that fell flat after Prime Minister Modi posed for photos in front of the fully operational S-400 unit at Ambala Air Base.

Pak Admitted Destruction Caused by IAF

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif admitted that India bombed several critical Pakistani airbases after receiving a call from Army Chief General Asim Munir at around 2:30 AM, informing him about strikes at multiple locations.