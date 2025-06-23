'RECONSIDER': Pakistani Lawmakers Urge Shehbaz Sharif Govt To Withdraw Trump's Nomination For Nobel Peace Prize After US Strikes Iran

Pakistani lawmakers have criticised the Shehbaz Sharif government for its decision to nominate United States President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize after the US targeted nuclear sites in Iran, Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported.

The Pakistani government on Saturday announced its decision to formally recommend Trump for the coveted prize, citing his instrumental role in de-escalation of India-Pakistan military conflict.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has urged the Pakistan government to withdraw its recommendation of Trump for the prestigious prize stressing that friendship with the US should not come at the cost of the sovereignty of Pakistan.

While addressing the JUI Punjab General Council meeting in Murree, Rehman said, "We want friendship with the US, but not at the cost of our sovereignty," The Express Tribune reported.

“Trump has supported the Israeli attacks on Palestine, Syria, Lebanon and Iran. How can this be a sign of peace?,” he said.

“With the blood of Afghans and Palestinians on America’s hands, how can he claim to be a proponent of peace?,” added Rehman.

He condemned the US attacks on Iran, terming them a blatant violation of national and international laws.

"If we do not stand with Iran, should we side with Israel instead?" he asked. Expressing support for Iran, he said, "We fully support Iran," The Express Tribune reported.

Former Pakistani senator Mushahid Hussain also had a similar demand.

In a series of posts on X, he stated, "Since Trump is no longer a potential peacemaker, but a leader who has willfully unleashed an illegal war, [the] Pakistan government must now review, rescind and revoke his Nobel nomination!"

"Trump had been 'trapped by Netanyahu and Israeli war lobby, committing [the] biggest blunder of his presidency'," Hussain posted on X. He added, "Trump will now end up presiding over [the] decline of America!"

PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan also called on the Pakistani government to reconsider its decision regarding Trump's nomination. In a post on X, Khan stated, "RECONSIDER," and called for attention to the "US attack on Iran and continuous US support of Israeli killings in Gaza."

Pakistan's former senator Afrasiab Khattak criticised the Pakistan government's foreign policy for the nomination.

In a post on X, Khattak stated, "The sycophancy adopted by [the] Pakistani ruling elite in nominating President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize is not part of normative conduct in international diplomacy," slamming what he termed as a spineless foreign policy move.

These demands, backed by sharp and pointed facts from Pakistani lawmakers, could deal a major blow to Trump's ambitions for the Nobel Peace Prize, especially given the timing of the U.S. attacks on Iran.