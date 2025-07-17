Pakistani Media Caught Lying Again: Donald Trump’s September Visit Is to UK, Not Pakistan

New Delhi: Donald Trump has no plans to visit Pakistan, despite misleading reports by Pakistani media citing unnamed 'government sources'; the claim has been entirely discredited.

Geo News announced, "US President Donald Trump will visit Pakistan on September 18 this year, government sources told Geo News on Thursday."

While Samaa TV reported a speculative headline, "US President likely to visit Pakistan on September 18 during South Asia tour."

Pakistani media also reported the possibility of a Quad summit in India in September. No such summit is scheduled, and the reports are entirely baseless.

Notably, it is also an unwritten protocol in Indian diplomacy that foreign dignitaries visiting New Delhi are discouraged from traveling to Islamabad directly thereafter, in line with broader regional and strategic considerations.

Pakistani media attempted to lend credibility to the Donald Trump visit claim by citing last month’s meeting between Trump and Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir, held in Washington. However, this private interaction in no way implied a state-level visit, nor did it suggest a shift in U.S. diplomatic priorities.

The last time a U.S. President visited Pakistan was nearly two decades ago, when George W. Bush made a short stop in Islamabad in 2006. Since then, successive U.S. Presidents including Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden have steered clear of visiting Pakistan, a country often criticized for its links to terrorism and instability in the region.

The President and First Lady of the United States to Visit UK in Sep

Verified official statements from the United Kingdom have confirmed that Trump will instead be in the UK during that period.

A formal announcement from Buckingham Palace reveals that Donald Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from King Charles III for a State Visit to the United Kingdom from 17 to 19 September 2025.

The visit will include a ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle, marking Donald Trump’s second state visit to the UK after his 2019 tour hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.



However, this isn’t the first time Pakistan’s media ecosystem has been caught distorting facts. From exaggerated claims during post Operation Sindoor tensions to concocted narratives about international diplomacy, certain media factions continue to face criticism for irresponsible reporting and agenda-driven sensationalism.