Robert Vadra is Accused No.1 in Shikhoput Land Scam Chargesheet Filed by ED

New Delhi: Businessman and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband, Robert Vadra, has been named accused No. 1 in the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Shikohpur land scam.

The ED submitted the chargesheet in a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), alleging irregularities in a land deal in Gurugram’s Shikohpur village, Haryana.

It also includes the names of several other individuals and firm names.

Alleged scam behind Robert Vadra's Haryana land deal

According to the ED, Vadra through his company Skylight Hospitality allegedly acquired land at undervalued rates Shikohpur village near Manesar and later sold it at a substantial profit after change of land use (CLU) permissions were granted during the Congress-led Haryana government’s tenure.

Citing a report by Tehelka magazine, the agency noted that the land was purchased for approximately ₹7 crore and later sold to real estate giant DLF for ₹58 crore. The report highlighted that the CLU permission granted during this period caused the land value to skyrocket, raising concerns over preferential treatment and misuse of official power.

The ED further claims that the deal involved alleged kickbacks and unlawful gains, which are now the subject of the ongoing money laundering investigation.

The probe stems from a 2019 FIR registered by the Haryana Police, which the ED took over for a parallel investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Vadra has repeatedly refuted all allegations, labelling the case as politically motivated and asserting that all transactions were transparent and lawful. “There is no wrongdoing. These charges are baseless and meant to defame me,” Vadra had stated in earlier responses.