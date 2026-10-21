Pakistani Military Drone Strikes Kill Three Civilians in Balochistan

Balochistan, Pakistan: Three civilians were reportedly killed and two others critically injured in separate drone strikes in Balochistan's Ziarat and Kech districts, according to local sources, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the first incident occurred in the Anzargi area of Ziarat, where a drone strike killed a shepherd and left two other people seriously wounded. Residents said the shepherd's body remained stranded in the mountainous area, with the local administration yet to initiate efforts to recover his remains.

In a separate incident in Kech district, a Pakistani military drone reportedly struck a vehicle in the Dashtuk border area, killing two civilians. Local sources identified the deceased as Shah Jan and Samad Jan.

The latest incidents add to a growing number of reported civilian casualties associated with drone and quadcopter operations across Balochistan. The repeated allegations have raised questions about the safety of residents in areas affected by military activity and the measures taken to prevent harm to non-combatants.

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Earlier this month, two men sustained serious injuries in a suspected drone strike in the Khadkocha area of Mastung district. In another incident in Panjgur, an explosion killed two children and wounded three others. Local sources alleged that the blast was caused by explosives attached to a Pakistani military quadcopter, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

A previous strike on September 24 in Balicha, Kech district, reportedly killed four young men and injured two others. The victims' families maintained that the men had travelled to the area for a picnic and strongly disputed the authorities' portrayal of them as suspected militants, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

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