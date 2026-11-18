Washington, DC: A Pakistani national identified as Asif Merchant has been sentenced to 330 months (27 years and six months) in prison by a US federal court for attempting to orchestrate the assassination of American government officials, including US President Donald Trump, on behalf of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to a press release issued by the US Department of Justice.

Merchant, 48, was sentenced by US District Judge Eric R Komitee in federal court in Brooklyn after being convicted by a federal jury in March 2026 of attempting to commit an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries and murder for hire. He was described as a trained operative of the Iranian government's global terrorist force, the IRGC.

"An Iranian agent who came to the United States to coordinate an assassination attempt against President Trump has been justly sentenced for his criminal conduct," Attorney General Todd Blanche said, adding, “The Department of Justice will not tolerate foreign terrorist plots against our leaders and will not stop until those responsible are held accountable.”

According to the press release, Merchant voluntarily joined the IRGC and became a trained intelligence asset before travelling to the United States to locate and pay hitmen to kill US government officials on behalf of the Iranian force. Merchant believed that the ultimate target of the assassination plot would be Trump. However, he also stated that other possible targets included then-President Joe Biden and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, all of whom were American presidential candidates at the time.

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The plot was allegedly motivated by Iran's desire to avenge the death of former IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in January 2020. Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for National Security M Scott Proctor said the IRGC had sent Merchant to the United States to avenge Soleimani's death.

"The IRGC sent Merchant to avenge the strike on their terrorist commander, Qasem Soleimani," Proctor said, adding, “Thanks to exceptional investigative and prosecutorial work by our federal law enforcement professionals, the plot failed. The stiff sentence Merchant has now received should stand as a stark warning -- if you come to America on behalf of a foreign power to commit terrorist acts, we will find you and lock you away.”

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The press release detailed that Merchant was recruited by the IRGC around 2022, when he began travelling to Iran on religious pilgrimages. Through a relative, he was introduced to his IRGC handler, Yousef Merhardad. Beginning around 2023, Merchant met his handler approximately 15 times over a period of one-and-a-half years in Tehran, the capital of Iran. During these meetings, the handler trained him in counterintelligence measures and instructed him to travel to the United States to orchestrate a plot to assassinate American government officials.

Merchant was specifically instructed to hire criminals or members of the Mafia to carry out the assassination at a political rally in the United States. During his trial testimony, he acknowledged that he believed Trump was the ultimate target of the plot. In approximately April 2024, immediately after spending a week in Iran, Merchant travelled to the United States to execute the plan. After arriving, he contacted an acquaintance to seek assistance with the assassination scheme. However, the acquaintance reported him to the FBI and subsequently worked as an informant.

A video recording introduced during the trial showed Merchant describing a portion of his plan to the informant and mapping out the murder of a politician at a political rally. Merchant subsequently contacted individuals he believed to be hitmen, who were actually undercover FBI agents. He met the purported hitmen three times and told them that he was working with people overseas and wanted to hire them to kill a politician.

He also paid them USD 5,000 as an initial payment for the assassination plot. The money was obtained with assistance from his relatives overseas. Merchant was arrested in Richmond, Texas, on July 12, 2026, as he was about to leave for the airport to depart the United States.

The investigation also recovered evidence from Merchant's laptop, cellphones and social media accounts, which showed his focus on the 2024 presidential election and Trump. The materials presented during the trial included internet searches related to campaign rallies and a Google Maps search for the location of a Trump rally in New Jersey.

His social media accounts also contained posts praising Soleimani and targeting Trump and the United States. US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Joseph Nocella Jr. said the sentence would ensure Merchant could no longer plan attacks against the country.

"Today's sentence ensures that Asif Merchant never again has the opportunity to plan an evil attack on America," Nocella said, adding, “Iran, its proxies, and its terrorist assets near and far should recognise this case as an example of US law enforcement's strength. If you plan an attack on our democracy, on our elected officials, on our people, we will stop you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

FBI New York Field Office Assistant Director in Charge James C Barnacle Jr described the sentencing as a victory for the agency's efforts to secure the homeland. "The sentencing of Asif Merchant is a victory of the FBI's mission to secure the homeland," Barnacle said, adding, “Merchant's plot against a prominent critic of the Iranian regime posed a serious threat to public safety and our national security. Today's sentence demonstrates that anyone who seeks to use violence or intimidation to silence dissent will face justice. The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force will continue to work tirelessly to root out the evils of terrorism.”