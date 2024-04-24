Advertisement

Viral News: A video circulating on social media showcases a Pakistani woman engaged in a heated argument with a toll man. She rams her car over a toll traffic cop.

The viral Pakistani woman video shared by @gharkekalesh on social media platform X comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘Kalesh b/w a Lady Driver and Traffic Police officer in Pakistan Later Women hits traffic Constable’.

Advertisement

In the viral video Pakistani Woman can be seen involved in a heated argument with a toll plaza guy, she also calls him ‘Jahil’ which means ‘uncivilized’. The hot headed woman then rams her car over another toll guy who was standing in front of her car stopping her way.

Watch Pakistani Woman Viral Video Here:

Advertisement

Kalesh b/w a Lady Driver and Traffic Police officer in Pakistan Later Women hits traffic Constable

pic.twitter.com/yhBFUBY6ll — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh)

The entire disturbing video caught on camera is now going viral on social media with over.

Advertisement

Netizens on the other hand are shocked with this disturbing act caught on camera and sharing their opinion in the comment section.

One viewer wrote, ‘Law and order in Pakistan are a joke !’, another viewer wrote, ‘She should be punished with 10 years Jail and 10 years Asylum.’

Advertisement

screengrab of comment section

One more user wrote, ‘Too Much women empowerment in Pakistan’.