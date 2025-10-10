Pakistan’s Kabul Airstrikes Backfire: TTP Chief Noor Wali Mehsud Denies Death Reports, Releases Audio

A recent airstrike by Pakistan in Kabul has turned into a major embarrassment after their late night airstrike failed to eliminate their key target, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leader Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud. Despite Pakistani media reports claiming Mehsud was killed, Afghan outlet TOLOnews received an audio message from him, in which he stated he is alive and dismissed the death reports.

On Thursday night, a loud explosion was heard near Abdul Haq Square in central Kabul. Pakistani media quickly reported that the country’s air force had successfully killed Mehsud in the attack. However, Afghan news outlet TOLOnews later received an audio message from Mehsud himself, denying those claims and calling the reports “enemy propaganda.”

Afghan Taliban officials also said no casualties were reported. Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Afghan Taliban, posted on X that the situation in Kabul was under control and there was no damage reported from the explosion.

"The sound of an explosion was heard in the city of Kabul. However, no one should worry, it is all well and good. The investigation of the incident is underway, and no report of any damage has been given so far." Zabihullah Mujahid said.

The Pakistani government has not officially confirmed the outcome of the airstrikes, but various Pakistani news outlets claimed that Mehsud was killed in the operation. These reports have now been contradicted by Afghan media and the audio message reportedly from Mehsud himself.

Noor Wali Mehsud is the fourth chairman of the TTP and has led the group since 2018. He is one of Pakistan’s most wanted individuals and is accused of orchestrating terrorism across the country, including extortion, kidnappings, and attacks on security forces. The Pakistani government considers the TTP its most serious internal security threat in over a decade.

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have risen sharply in recent months, with Islamabad accusing Kabul of sheltering TTP fighters. The latest airstrikes followed a strong warning by Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who told the National Assembly that Pakistan would take firm action against cross-border terrorism.