Pakistan continues a dangerous game of terror and radicalisation with its neighbours. The terror state has been involved in terrorism in India, and especially in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, for decades now post Independence. On the other hand, Pak does not spare its other neighbours.

Reports have now come to light that Pakistan has been sending ‘preachers’ affiliated with its terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) to radicalise residents and especially schoolchildren of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

Pakistan's most dangerous game

On April 29, Afghanistan Green Trend (AGT), an anti-Taliban resistance force, posted a video of how so-called preachers allegedly from Pakistan are trying to radicalise and brainwash the people of Kabul.

In a message in Persian posted alongside the video on social media platform X, AGT has called out Pakistan for its “forced presence of Pakistani missionaries and consultants in schools in Kabul”.

The message read, “Afghanistan's Green Trend Information Unit (Warsaw) has obtained a video of the forced presence of Pakistani missionaries and consultants in schools in Kabul, a sample of which is published here. With the hypothesis that the faith of the people of Afghanistan, especially in the city of Kabul, is incomplete, these missionaries force teachers and administrators to listen to religious lectures in Urdu, which are translated into Pashto or Farsi by an Afghan translator.”

“Most of these missionaries and advisers are members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, which is considered part of the unofficial force of the Pakistani army. This video is about Ebrahim Khalilullah School in Kabul. Oh, oh, oh, my homeland,” the post read.

Pakistan terror groups active in Afghanistan

A 2022 United Nations report states that Pakistan-based terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) are consistently maintaining training camps in provinces of Afghanistan that are under Taliban. The UN report also stated that some of the people from these terror outlets are directly under Taliban control, reported PTI.

The UN report further stated that the terror organisation al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) has anywhere between 180-400 ‘fighters’, picked from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. The report informed that the JeM maintains at least “eight training camps in Nangarhar, three of which are directly under Taliban control”.

Pakistan has had to deal with incidents of terrorism in its own country. That has not deterred the rogue nation from continuing to pursue its coercive terror activities in the name of religion.