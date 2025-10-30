Republic World
Updated 30 October 2025 at 20:58 IST

Palestinian Militants Hand Over 2 Coffins With Remains of Hostages to Red Cross in Gaza

Israel's military said Thursday that Palestinian militants handed over two coffins containing the remains of dead hostages to the Red Cross in Gaza.

Associated Press Television News
Palestinian Militants Hand Over 2 Coffins With Remains of Hostages to Red Cross in Gaza | Image: AP
Jerusalem: Israel’s military said Thursday that Palestinian militants handed over two coffins containing the remains of dead hostages to the Red Cross in Gaza.

Militants had previously returned the remains of 15 hostages since the start of the ceasefire, with 13 more still to be recovered.

The latest handover is an indication that the fragile ceasefire agreement is moving forward despite Israeli strikes on Gaza overnight.

Officials in southern Gaza said Thursday that at least 40 people had been injured in the strikes, after Israel declared the ceasefire was back on Wednesday morning.

Mohammad Saar, head of the nursing department at Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza, said it received 40 people wounded in overnight strikes on Khan Younis.

The Israeli army confirmed it conducted strikes on “terrorist infrastructure that posed a threat to the troops” in Khan Younis. The area in southern Gaza is under the control of the Israeli military.

The ceasefire, which began Oct. 10, is aimed at winding down the deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

Published By : Navya Dubey

Published On: 30 October 2025 at 20:58 IST