A recent episode of MasterChef Australia has set the internet abuzz, thanks to contestant Sumeet Saigal's daring move to introduce the beloved Indian street food, pani puri, to the judges. The viral video clip showcasing this dish adventure has garnered over 70 lakh views and sparked a flurry of reactions online.

In the video, Sumeet Saigal takes center stage, meticulously crafting each pani puri with finesse. She begins by delicately cracking a crisp puri and expertly stuffing it with a delectable mixture of potatoes infused with dry spices. The assembly continues as she adds a dollop of green chutney, bursting with the freshness of mint and coriander, followed by a drizzle of red chutney, boasting the tanginess of dates and tamarind.

The pièce de résistance comes as Sumeet fills the puri with the quintessential element of pani puri – the refreshing mint-and-coriander-infused water, or pani. With anticipation mounting, she presents her creation to the judges, inviting them to indulge in this iconic Indian delicacy.

The judges' reactions speak volumes, as they are rendered nearly speechless by the explosion of flavors encapsulated within each bite of the pani puri. Their expressions mirror those of countless pani puri enthusiasts around the globe, reaffirming the universal appeal of this humble street food.

In the words of one Instagram user, "Pani Puri unites us all," encapsulating the communal joy elicited by this shared gastronomic experience. Another commenter aptly describes the irresistible allure of pani puri, stating, "Anybody anywhere in the world reacts to pani puri in the exact same manner every single time they pop one into their mouth!! And the best thing is...you can't stop with one!"

However, amidst the chorus of praise, a few dissenting voices emerge, questioning whether pani puri should even be allowed on cooking shows. "Shouldn't Golgappa be illegal in cooking shows? Like how are you supposed to compete with it?" queries one user.

As another Instagram user aptly sums it up, "Nothing like Pani Puri, it takes some time for the first-timers to even understand what's happening."

