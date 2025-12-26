Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Panic Ensues In Japan Factory As 14 Injured In Mass Stabbing; Attacker Also Used 'Unknown' Liquid Spray

Updated 26 December 2025 at 16:34 IST

Panic Ensues In Japan Factory As 14 Injured In Mass Stabbing; Attacker Also Used 'Unknown' Liquid Spray

Several people were hospitalised after an incident of mass stabbing at a rubber factory in Japan on Friday.

Nidhi Sinha
Follow : Google News Icon  
Panic Ensues In Japan Factory As 14 Injured In Mass Stabbing; Attacker Also Used 'Unknown' Liquid Spray
Panic Ensues In Japan Factory As 14 Injured In Mass Stabbing; Attacker Also Used 'Unknown' Liquid Spray | Image: Reuters

Tokyo: Several people were hospitalised after being stabbed with a knife at a rubber factory in Japan on Friday. As per local reports, the attacker also sprayed an unknown liquid on the factory premises. As many as 14 people were left injured after the attack.

According to Japanese media Kyodo News Agency, the incident took place in city of Mishima, west of Tokyo. It also reported that the suspect was detained at the factory and is presently in police custody. As per reports, six of the 14 victims were taken to hospital. All injured people are in a conscious state.

The factory is run by Yokohama Rubber Co. Limited.

Further details are awaited.

Advertisement

Also Read- 'Lot Can Happen Before New Year': Zelenskyy On Meeting Trump ‘In Near Future’

Published By : Nidhi Sinha

Published On: 26 December 2025 at 15:56 IST