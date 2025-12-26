Panic Ensues In Japan Factory As 14 Injured In Mass Stabbing; Attacker Also Used 'Unknown' Liquid Spray

Tokyo : Several people were hospitalised after being stabbed with a knife at a rubber factory in Japan on Friday. As per local reports, the attacker also sprayed an unknown liquid on the factory premises. As many as 14 people were left injured after the attack.

According to Japanese media Kyodo News Agency, the incident took place in city of Mishima, west of Tokyo. It also reported that the suspect was detained at the factory and is presently in police custody. As per reports, six of the 14 victims were taken to hospital. All injured people are in a conscious state.