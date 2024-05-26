Published 14:34 IST, May 26th 2024
Over 670 Killed in Papua New Guinea Landslide, Says UN Migration Agency
The International Organization for Migration on Sunday increased its estimate of the death toll from a massive landslide in Papua New Guinea to more than 670.
The International Organization for Migration on Sunday increased its estimate of the death toll from a massive landslide in Papua New Guinea to more than 670. | Image: AP Photo
14:34 IST, May 26th 2024