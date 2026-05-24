Paragliding Horror: Woman Fights For Life As Plane Rips Through Paraglider Mid-Air | VIDEO

Austria: A 44-year-old paraglider survived a terrifying midair accident in Austria after a small sightseeing plane struck the canopy of her paraglider near Schmittenhöhe mountain in the Zell am See region. The woman, identified as Sabrina, was recording her flight when the aircraft suddenly ripped through her paraglider setup just above her head, tearing the canopy and sending her spinning out of control.

The shocking video went viral because the aircraft appeared to miss Sabrina by only a few feet, while cutting through the equipment that kept her airborne.

The first-person footage showed Sabrina screaming as she tried to stabilise herself. Horrific visuals showed that her canopy was shredded following the collision.

Canopy shredded after collision with plane

Despite the damaged canopy and violent spin, she managed to free herself enough to open the emergency parachute while falling. The reserve parachute slowed her descent before she landed hard on the ground.

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Sabrina lands safely

Reports said Sabrina was later rescued by a police helicopter and taken to a nearby airport. The sightseeing plane was being flown by a 28-year-old man and also landed safely at Zell am See Airport.

The pilot reportedly told officials that he could not have avoided the paraglider.

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‘Happy 2nd Birthday To Me’

She said on Instagram that she could not believe she was alive, adding that she escaped with only bruises and general contusions.

In a post on Instagram she said, “Happy 2nd Birthday to me 😇. I still can't quite believe I'm sitting here typing this and that, apart from a few nasty bruises and some general contusions, nothing really happened.”

‘Final Destination Type Stuff’: Netizen

Reacting to the video of her mid-air struggle, a netizen said, "Luck is not a safety protocol. Neither is hope!" Another said, "Final destination type stuff right there."

An X user said, "Lucky she didn’t get dragged and killed."