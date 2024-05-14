‘Paralysed With Fear’: Stormy Daniels Wore Bulletproof Vest to Trump Trial, Says Lawyer

Advertisement

Adult entertainer Stormy Daniels wore a bulletproof jacket in the courtroom in New York, claims the American pornographic film actress’ lawyer. Stormy Daniels is taking the witness stand against former US President Donald Trump about their alleged sexual encounter in the hush money case. However, the former US President and Republican challenger has denied the charges. Daniels’ lawyer, Clark Brewster, while speaking to CNN revealed that Stormy Daniels was so scared for her life that she wore a bulletproof jacket. Brewster said she was scared of "what a nut could do to her".

How is Stormy Daniels involved with Trump hush money case?

According to Daniels’ lawyer Clark Brewster, "She was concerned about the security coming in to New York.”

Brewster further stated that Daniels wore a bulletproof vest every day until “she got to the courthouse.”

Stormy Daniels was paralysed with fear: Brewster

Daniels' lawyer further claimed that before she came on Sunday she “cried herself to sleep.” “She was paralysed with fear, not of taking the stand or telling her story, but what some nut might do to her. And I'm genuinely concerned about it as well,” he said.

Donald Trump supporters have been violent at times

It is pertinent to note that people supporting Trump have been violent at times, as was witnessed during the Capitol Hill storming on January 6, 2021.

Daniels clarified to the jury how she was not forced physically or in any other way to have any physical relationship with Trump. She was also not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time.

Her lawyer further discussed how she lives in an area which does not have enough security provisions.

Donald Trumps's behavior in court sparks controversy

Former President Donald Trump's behavior in court has sparked controversy during the ongoing trial involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. On Tuesday, May 7th, a visibly upset Trump was reportedly observed shaking his head and “cursing audibly” as Daniels took the stand to give her testimony.

According to reports, Judge Juan Merchan issued a stern warning to Trump's attorney, Todd Blanche, during a sidebar conversation, expressing concern over Trump's audible dissent and visible gestures. Judge Merchan deemed Trump's behavior contemptuous, stating that it had the potential to intimidate both the witness and the jury.

"I understand that your client is upset at this point, but he is cursing audibly, and he is shaking his head visually, and that's contemptuous," Judge Merchan was quoted as saying in excerpts from the trial transcript.

"I won't tolerate that," he added, emphasizing the need for decorum in the courtroom.

The judge's intervention underscores the seriousness of the situation, with Trump's conduct during Daniels' testimony drawing scrutiny from legal experts and the public alike.

Despite the contentious atmosphere, Trump's attorney assured the court that he would address the issue with his client.