×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 18:56 IST

Paris Olympics: Amid Heightened Alert, France Seeks Over 2,000 Foreign Police Officers

France's government increased its security alert posture to the highest level in the wake of the recent deadly attack at a Russian concert hall.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
France has approached 46 countries for the possible provision of over 2,000 police officers and several military personnel.
France has approached 46 countries for the possible provision of over 2,000 police officers and several military personnel. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Paris:  France says it has asked 46 countries if they would be willing to supply more than 2,000 police officers to help secure the Paris Olympics this summer, as organisers finalise security planning for the French capital's first Games in a century while on heightened alert against potential attacks.

The Interior Ministry said Friday that the request for foreign security assistance was made in January, seeking nearly 2,185 reinforcements. The officers are sought to help with Games security and “the spectator experience” and to “strengthen international cooperation," the ministry said.

Advertisement

“This is a classic approach of host countries for the organisation of major international events,” the ministry added.

It noted that France sent 200 of its gendarmes to soccer's World Cup in Qatar in 2022 and also welcomed 160 officers from other European security forces for the Rugby World Cup that France hosted last year.

Advertisement

Separately, the French Defense Ministry has also asked foreign nations for “small numbers” of military personnel who could help with “very specific" tasks at the Games, including sniffer dog teams, said Col. Pierre Gaudillière, spokesman for the army general staff.

Poland's defense minister said his country will be sending soldiers to the Paris Games. The Polish armed forces delegation will include dog handlers and “its main goal will be to undertake activities related to the detection of explosives and counteracting terrorist phenomena.” the minister, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, posted on X.

Advertisement

Security is the biggest challenge for Paris Games organizers in a city that has been repeatedly hit by deadly attacks by Islamic extremists and which is expecting as many as 15 million visitors for the July 26-Aug. 11 Games and Paralympics that follow.

Security concerns are notably high for the opening ceremony, which will involve boats along the Seine River and huge crowds watching from the embankments.

Advertisement

France's government increased its security alert posture to the highest level in the wake of the recent deadly attack at a Russian concert hall and the Islamic State's claim of responsibility.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced the decision in a post on X, saying authorities were “taking into account the Islamic State's claim of responsibility for the (Moscow) attack and the threats weighing on our country."

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 18:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Vastrakar

Pooja Vastrekar

a few seconds ago
RCB vs KKR

RCB vs KKR live blog

a minute ago
Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer's brain fade

a minute ago
RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli leaves Bengaluru crowd stunned

Kohli's BREATHTAKING sho

2 minutes ago
Big Communication Gap Within the Congress: Sanjay Nirupam Targets Party Leadership | EXCLUSIVE

Sanjay Nirupam

7 minutes ago
ECB

Central banks’ noise

7 minutes ago
Xiaomi SU7 launch

Xiaomi new EV SU7

8 minutes ago
Apple Watch

Apple Layoffs

8 minutes ago
Basanti Chatterjee

Basanti Chatterjee Health

13 minutes ago
Indian hockey player Deepika

I am honoured: Deepika

14 minutes ago
Former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama teamed up with Biden for the fundraiser at NYC's Radio City Music Hall.

Joe Biden NYC Fundraiser

21 minutes ago
Zomato delivery boy in tears over blocked account

Zomato

22 minutes ago
Akasa Air

Akasa Air Mumbai-Doha

22 minutes ago
Delhi: Man Arrested For Killing A Man During Pub Fight In Pitampura Bar

Delhi: Man Arrested

22 minutes ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

23 minutes ago
Louis Gossett Jr

Louis Gossett Jr No More

25 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya emotional in T20 World Cup 2022

Are BOOS affecting Hardik

28 minutes ago
L&T Shipbuilding facility

UK Royal Navy

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gwalior Businessman Threatening Female Traffic Police Goes Viral

    India News4 hours ago

  2. EXCLUSIVE: US Man Who Met Indian Crew Onboard 'Dali' Speaks to Republic

    World7 hours ago

  3. Friend Blows Hot Air Into Bengaluru Man's Rectum For Fun, Causing Death

    India News7 hours ago

  4. How Ex-DSP, Who Invoked POTA on Ansari, Was Made to Resign by Mulayam

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Man Saves Owl Stuck On Tree Branch In The Middle Of Fast Flowing River

    World9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo