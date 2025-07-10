Partner At Sequoia Capital, Who Defended Operation Sindoor, Receives Threats From Islamists After Calling Out Zohran Mamdani

Shaun Maguire, a partner at Sequoia Capital, a prominent venture capital firm in US, is facing threats after calling out New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani's Islamist agenda. Despite intense backlash from left-leaning tech leaders and threats from Islamists, Maguire, who is Jewish, remains unapologetic, doubling down on his stance and earning widespread support from those who share his concerns about radical ideologies.

An email he received, states “This is your warning: Do not ever speak ill of Islam again. Offer a full, public apology to the Muslim community without conditions or qualifiers.”

“Whether you like it or not, Islam is the one true religion. Whether you like it or not, Sharia is the eternal law of God,” it adds.

“A totally normal email to receive,” Maguire quipped. When someone asked him to be careful, as Islamists have carried out attacks on critics of their ideology in the past, Maguire responded by writing “Trust me, I know that people want to kill me. Posting this only fuels that bloodlust. But we can't be intimidated.”

Maguire is one of the few individuals from US' tech world who spoke out after the brutal terror attack on Pahalgam, in which unarmed Hindus were targeted and shot dead by Islamists. When India launched Operation Sindoor, to punish the terrorists and their backers in Pakistan, Maguire, who has no links to India, defended the operation. He even stated that the parition

Maguire's tweets after the Pahalgam terror attack earned him many admirers in India. Indian netizens praised him for his courage, while noting the odd silence of prominent Indian-origin individuals working in the US tech sector.

Here Is What You Need To Know

On July 4, 2025, Maguire took to X to highlight what he sees as troubling inconsistencies in Mamdani’s past. He pointed to a 2009 Columbia University application where Mamdani, born in Uganda to Indian parents, marked himself as both “Asian” and “Black/African American.”

Maguire posted, “Mamdani comes from a culture that lies about everything. It’s literally a virtue to lie if it advances his Islamist agenda.” The post, viewed over 5.4 million times by July 8, sparked immediate outrage from some, who claimed the comments were “Islamophobic” and demanded action from Sequoia Capital.

Maguire, a vocal supporter of Israel, clarified that his use of “Islamist” refers to a political ideology, not a group of people. In a 30-minute video posted on X, he explained, “Islamism is a political ideology like Communism". He apologized to Indians who felt offended, saying, “To any Indian that took offense with this tweet, I’m very, very sorry. I know that things are difficult. I'm not trying to stoke hatred and I regret the fact that this tweet gave ammo to Zohran.”

“I believe Zohran Mamdani is a wolf in sheep's clothing. I don't think he is who the world thinks he is. I don't think he is only a socialist. I believe he is also an Islamist,” Maguire stated in his video.

When someone in the comments section asked him which culture he was referring to, whilst criticising Mamdani, Maguire again clarified he wasn't referring to Indian culture. “Left-wing Islamism, of which Zohran's father Mahmood is one of the architects”.

Is Mamdani A Radical Islamist?

Mamdani has received criticism from Hindu Americans and Indians, for attending events in which Hindus are being abused and dehumanized.

He has also spread misinformation and disinformation against the temple at Ayodhya, one of the most sacred sites for adherents of Hinduism, to incite hatred against Hindus.

Mamdani has also promoted antisemitic tropes. A day after the October 7th terror attack on Israel, Mamdani was criticising Israel, not the ideology that led to the terror attacks.

Maguire Refuses To Back Down Despite Threats

Maguire isn't backing down, despite the threats he is facing. These threats, from Islamists, have only strengthened his resolve. “You can try everything you want to silence me, but it will just embolden me,” he declared on X.

He further stated, “To the Haters and Losers, You cannot imagine how much Love and Support I’ve received over the last 48 hours. We have cancelled cancel culture. Your Hate and Ignorance only fuels me.”

Maguire’s supporters, including prominent tech figures tied to companies like PayPal and Seamless, have rallied behind him. An open letter circulating online praises him as a “principled thinker” and condemns the backlash as “ideological mobbing disguised as moral virtue.” The letter, which has gained hundreds of signatures, argues that Maguire’s comments were not hate speech but a legitimate critique of Mamdani’s ideology.