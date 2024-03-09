Advertisement

An incident has been reported from China Southern Airlines, which was scheduled to depart at 10 a.m. local time from Sanya to Beijing on March 6. The flight but got late for four hours due to a passenger. As reported, a passenger allegedly threw some coins into the aircraft’s engine, which caused a delay.

The video footage circulated on various state media platforms captured a flight attendant from Flight CZ8805 questioning the passenger accused of tossing coins into the engine. The attendant asked how many coins had been thrown in, to which the passenger responded, "Three to five."



The China Southern Airlines confirmed the discovery of coins during security checks. However, they did not specify the exact number.

Reports state that the airline assured the public that a thorough safety inspection was conducted, ensuring there were no safety issues before the flight finally took off .



"The aircraft maintenance staff conducted a comprehensive safety inspection and determined that there were no safety issues before takeoff," said the airline, as attributed by the local media.



Flight CZ8805 eventually departed for Beijing at 2:16 p.m.. The passenger who threw coins in the plane engine was taken away by the airport police.



In response to the incident, China Southern Airlines issued a warning via their Weibo account, addressing the concerning trend of "uncivilized behaviours". The airline emphasized that throwing coins at an aircraft poses a serious threat to aviation safety and will result in appropriate consequences.