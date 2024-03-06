Advertisement

At least two people have been killed after a passenger plane and a training aircraft crashed mid air above the Nairobi National Park, according to Daily Mail UK. Among the fatalities are a student and a trainer who was onboard what was identified as the flying school aircraft. Passengers who were travelling in the bigger plane did not sustain injury and escaped unharmed.

The accident occurred at around 10.05 local time (07.05 GMT). As the crash occurred, the smaller training plane was sent hurling to the ground, as per the British newspaper. The bigger plane was bound for the coastal resort town of Diani. It had 44 on board including five crew members. As the rash occurred, a loud bang was heard. The accident occurred after merely a few minutes that the two planes took off from the ground. The companies launched an official investigation to establish the cause of the crash. Footages that appeared on the social media depicted the wreckage of the plane at the crash site.

Advertisement

The police said that a Dash 8 collided with a single-engine Cessna 172 operated by 99 Flying School with two people on board, who were in a training session. “I can confirm a student and a trainer (on the training aircraft) died during the incident,” Nairobi county police commander Adamson Bungei told Daily Mail. A local airlines company Safarilink, which operates the passenger plane, said those on its plane were unharmed, the paper reported.





Advertisement



