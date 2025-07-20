Watch: Man Eats Fried Chicken Inside London ISKCON Restaurant, Sparks Outrage Online

London: A video has gone viral on social media showing a man deliberately eating fried chicken inside Govinda’s, the vegetarian restaurant operated by ISKCON in London, prompting widespread criticism and calls for accountability.

The video opens with the man, identified as a British citizen of African descent, walking into the ISKCON-run eatery carrying a box of fried chicken, reportedly from KFC.

He casually asks the staff if meat is served there. When a woman staff member politely responds, “No meat, no onion, no garlic,” he presses further, “Are you sure there’s no meat?” She again confirms and even points to a clearly visible board outside the restaurant that states its vegetarian-only policy.

Ignoring the restaurant’s values rooted in Hindu religious beliefs, the man opens the chicken box and begins eating right inside the restaurant. He even mockingly offers the half-eaten piece to a shocked staff member and later dangles it in front of another employee while continuing to chew. “You want some?” he says with a smirk.

The situation takes a more serious turn when a customer intervenes, saying, “Excuse me, you are violating someone's religious practices. That's not fair.” In response, the man shouts, “Free the chicken!” before eventually being escorted out by security.

The incident has triggered anger and disappointment across social media platforms. Many users viewed the act as intentionally provocative and disrespectful toward a sacred space, questioning whether the behavior was racially or religiously motivated.

“This is not just offensive; it’s a deliberate attempt to insult a belief system,” one user wrote. Another added, “Filthy & sick mindset. Shameful that someone would go to this length for attention.”

Several users urged ISKCON authorities to file a police complaint and called on London authorities to take action against what many are calling a hate-motivated stunt.