Video Shows Passengers Escaping Through Plane’s Wing Moments Before Take Off After Fire Alarm On Manchester-Bound Flight

Palma de Mallorca: Chaos unfolded at Palma de Mallorca Airport (PMI) in Spain on Saturday after a fire alert triggered panic on a Ryanair Boeing 737 aircraft bound for Manchester. The incident occurred just as the plane was preparing for takeoff, leading to a hasty evacuation and multiple injuries.

According to reports, at least 18 passengers were injured after jumping off the plane’s wing in fear. 6 of them were taken to a hospital for further medical attention. The remaining injured received on-site treatment.

The airport’s emergency department was immediately alerted, and a rapid response was initiated. Four ambulances, including two basic life support units and two advanced units, arrived at the scene. Firefighters stationed at the airport and members of the Civil Guard also joined the emergency efforts.

Eyewitnesses described the situation as one filled with "great tension." Some passengers, acting out of panic, exited the aircraft through the emergency doors, climbed onto one of the wings, and jumped down to the tarmac.

Social media videos of the incident, now widely shared, capture passengers scrambling to escape the aircraft amid the alarm.

During the evacuation, passengers used inflatable emergency slides, while some took the more dangerous route of leaping off the wings directly to the ground in their rush to safety.

Later, the airline confirmed that the fire warning turned out to be a false alarm. "Passengers were disembarked using the inflatable slides and returned to the terminal," the airline stated, adding that the flight on July 4 was aborted before takeoff due to a fire warning light being mistakenly activated.

This incident comes amid growing concerns over aviation safety, as recent weeks have seen a spike in reports of in-flight emergencies, technical glitches, and last-minute operational challenges across various airlines.