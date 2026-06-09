‘Pattern of Fake News from Pakistan is a Desperate Attempt to Cover Up Its Own Failings’: MEA on Protests in PoK

New Delhi: India on Tuesday hit out at Pakistan for allegedly circulating fake news and videos amid ongoing protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), describing it as a desperate bid to conceal its internal failures and human rights violations.

Responding to a question from ANI on the protests in PoK, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said there is a clear pattern of disinformation emanating from Pakistan.

"We continue to see in this context, a pattern of fake news and videos emanating from Pakistan. It is a desperate attempt by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and deflect attention away from its human rights abuses," Jaiswal stated.

He highlighted reports of severe police brutality in the region, where several people have reportedly been killed and many others injured during the crackdown on protesters.

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"We hope the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds and abuses," the MEA spokesperson added.

The remarks come as unrest in PoK has drawn international attention, with India consistently maintaining that Pakistan suppresses genuine public grievances in the areas under its illegal occupation while attempting to project a false narrative globally.