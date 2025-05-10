‘Peace & Stability’ Big Keywords As China Puts Out Statement On India-Pakistan Conflict

China on Saturday issued a statement urging "peace and stability" amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

"China is closely following the ongoing situation between India and Pakistan and is deeply concerned about the escalation," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

China “strongly” urged both countries to remain calm and exercise restraint.

“We strongly urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, exercise calm and restraint, return to the track of political settlement through peaceful means, and refrain from any action that could further escalate tensions,” said a spokesperson for the ministry.

“This is essential for the fundamental interests of both India and Pakistan, and for ensuring a stable and peaceful region. It is also what the international community hopes to see. China is willing to continue playing a constructive role toward this end,” the statement added.

The statement comes amid India's overwhelming military response to Pakistan, showcasing its superior capabilities.

Experts believe China may be hit hard by the unfolding situation, particularly due to the potential threat to its strategic interests in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as conflict in the region intensifies.

In its first statement following India's 'Operation Sindoor', China expressed regret over India's military action.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, “China finds India’s military operation early this morning regrettable. We are concerned about the ongoing situation. India and Pakistan are, and will always be, each other’s neighbours. They are both also China’s neighbours. China opposes all forms of terrorism. We urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, remain calm, exercise restraint, and refrain from actions that may further complicate the situation.”

Chinese Phone Detected During Pahalgam Terror Attack

According to official sources, surveillance teams monitoring the region where the attack took place detected signals from a Huawei satellite smartphone in the Pahalgam area. The unusual movement of the device during the critical hours of the attack has prompted authorities to investigate whether it was connected to the attackers or their local handlers.

Pakistan’s JF-17 Shot Down; India Questions Reliability of Chinese Arms

In a major embarrassment for China, the Indian Air Force shot down a Pakistan Air Force JF-17 fighter jet that had intruded into Indian airspace near Pampore in Pulwama. The JF-17, co-developed by China’s Chengdu Aircraft Corporation and Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, is touted as a versatile multirole fighter. Equipped with advanced avionics and a range of air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles, the jet is a central pillar of Pakistan’s air power.

However, India’s successful interception of the JF-17 not only dented Pakistan’s military prestige but also cast doubt on China’s strategic ambitions in the region. Military experts suggest that the incident exposes serious vulnerabilities in Chinese defense technology, raising concerns about the reliability and performance of Chinese-made jets, drones, and missile systems.