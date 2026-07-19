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Peru Earthquake: 5.5 Magnitude Tremor Kills 5 In Andes Region, Leaves Homes Damaged

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Peru's Andes region, killing at least 5 people and causing damage to homes and infrastructure as rescue teams were deployed to the affected region.

Abhishek Tiwari
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Peru Earthquake: 5.5 Magnitude Tremor Kills 5 In Andes Region, Leaves Homes Damaged
Peru Earthquake: 5.5 Magnitude Tremor Kills 5 In Andes Region, Leaves Homes Damaged | Image: REUTERS/Representational

Andes: A powerful 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Peru's Andes region, killing at least 5 people and damaging homes in several mountain regions. According to the local administration, the tremor was felt across parts of the central highlands, triggering landslides and power outages in remote villages. 

The emergency teams were immediately deployed to assess damage and search for survivors, while the local officials warned of aftershocks in the coming hours.

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Further details regarding the deadly earthquake are awaited.

Published By:
 Abhishek Tiwari
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