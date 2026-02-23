Military Helicopter Crashes in Peru, 15 Dead

New Delhi: A military helicopter crashed in the Arequipa region of Peru leaving 15 dead, the air force said. According to news agency AFP, the Mi-17 helicopter had lost radio contact on Sunday afternoon (February 22). The Peruvian Air Force found remains of the chopper on Monday.

In an official statement released on Monday, the Peruvian Air Force confirmed the deaths of all the 15 occupants in the helicopter, that included four crew members and eleven passengers. There were seven minors among the deceased.

According to officials, the chopper was located after intensive search efforts in the Chala Viejo region, in the Chala district of the Caravelí province in southern Peru.

The downed helicopter was en route to carry out search and rescue operations, as well as to provide support to the public amid flooding, overflows, and other emergencies in Arequipa.