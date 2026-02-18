Baramati Crash: VSR Aviation Hits Back At Rohit Pawar, Calls Allegations ‘Baseless’; Says 2010 Learjet Was DGCA-Cleared, Technically Sound

Mumbai: In a strong rebuttal to Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, VSR Aviation has rejected allegations of irregularities in the Baramati plane crash involving an aircraft used by Ajit Pawar, asserting that the jet was fully compliant, DGCA-cleared and technically fit.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, VSR Aviation Director VK Singh countered claims regarding the aircraft’s age, registration and airworthiness, maintaining that due process was followed at every stage and that the ongoing investigation will establish the facts.

Rohit Pawar’s Explosive Charges

Earlier in the day, Rohit Pawar raised serious doubts about whether the incident was an “accident or a crash”, questioning the condition of the black box, the reported fuel load, and the aircraft’s registration status. He alleged that the black box being burnt suggested “deliberate manipulation” and linked purported multiple explosions after the crash to “excess fuel”.

He also claimed that the Learjet (tail number N80PQ) was brought from the United States under questionable circumstances and should not have been registered in India. Further, he alleged that the aircraft had exceeded its operational life and demanded a high-level probe, suggesting that VSR Aviation was being shielded.

‘Bought By Indian Company, Not From America’

Refuting these claims, VK Singh clarified that the aircraft was not improperly sourced.

“The Learjet aircraft Ajit Pawar was on board was bought by an Indian company and not directly from America,” Singh said.

He added that the aircraft, manufactured in 2010, is not considered old by aviation standards. “In aviation terms, a 2010 aircraft is not old,” he asserted.

DGCA Aware, Says VSR

Singh further stated that the jet was acquired in 2022 through an Indian entity and that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was fully informed about the purchase and registration.

“We bought the aircraft in 2022 by an Indian company. The DGCA is aware of this information,” he said, dismissing suggestions of regulatory pressure or irregular approval.

‘No Technical Snag Reported’

Addressing concerns about airworthiness, Singh said the aircraft had completed 60 to 70 flights with Ajit Pawar prior to the incident without any reported technical issues.

“The aircraft was completely fine and no technical snag was reported,” he said.

On allegations regarding excess fuel and possible mechanical lapses, Singh said the matter is under official investigation and urged patience. “We are sure that the same details will come out in the investigation,” he added.