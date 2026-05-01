Pete Hegseth Questioned if Trump is 'Mentally Stable' to Lead During Iran War Hearing; Reply Goes Viral

The situation for the Trump administration is becoming increasingly challenging as Congress has placed them in a difficult position regarding the Iran War. US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth appeared in a congressional hearing where he was questioned on whether President Trump is "mentally stable," specifically citing the President's continuous social media activity in which he once threatened the safety of the "whole civilization."

A clip from the hours-long hearing has since gone viral, showing the Defense Secretary defending the President rather than providing a definitive "yes" or "no" answer. During the session, Democratic Lawmaker Sara Jacobs asked Hegseth if Trump is "mentally stable" enough to serve as "commander-in-chief" of the US Armed Forces.

In response, a frustrated-looking Hegseth deflected the question, asking if the same inquiry had been directed toward Joe Biden for "four years." The lawmaker replied, “Joe Biden is not the president. Trump has been president for a year and a half.”

I asked Secretary Hegseth a straightforward, yes or no question today: Is Donald Trump mentally stable enough to be Commander in Chief?



He didn't say yes. And that speaks volumes. pic.twitter.com/ncWhEBAX9r — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) April 29, 2026

Hegseth eventually stated, “I won't even engage in the level of disparagement that you're putting on the commander-in-chief,” adding that Trump is an “incredible commander-in-chief who puts our troops first.”

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Defense Secretary Defends $1.5 Trillion Military Budget

During the hearings, which took place on Wednesday and Thursday, House members and the Senate Armed Services Committee also reviewed the Trump administration’s 2027 military budget proposal. The plan seeks to boost total defense spending to a record $1.5 trillion.

Testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Pete Hegseth clarified that this request would “position our forces for the current and future fights” while reversing years of “underinvestment and mismanagement.” He asserted that “the $1.5 trillion budget will ensure that the United States continues to maintain the world's most powerful and capable military.”

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In his testimony, the Secretary framed the proposal as a "generational reset" of military strength. He highlighted investments in industrial capacity, advanced weaponry, and troop welfare, specifically pointing toward a 7% pay increase for junior enlisted personnel. He further stated that the budget aims to eliminate “all poor or failing barracks.”

“A nation's ability to build, to innovate, and to support the critical needs of its warfighters at speed and at scale is the foundation upon which its deterrence and survival rests,” he added.

Growing Concerns Over Presidential Social Media Conduct

Amid a deadlock in peace talks with Iran, President Trump has issued multiple threats via social media, many of which were posted around midnight. In one post, he threatened the safety of global civilization regarding the conflict, writing that “a whole civilization will die tonight” if Iran does not accept his terms.

Furthermore, the President has shared several AI-generated images of himself. One depiction portrayed him as a Jesus Christ-like figure with divine light emanating from his hands. Following significant backlash, the post was removed, with Trump defending the image by stating, “It's supposed to be me as a doctor making people better.”