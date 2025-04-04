Pete Hegseth's Signal Chat Row Probed: Pentagon Investigates War Plans Leak

Washington: The Pentagon's official watchdog has launched an investigation into Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's role in the "Signalgate" controversy, where sensitive information was shared in a Signal group chat with top Trump administration officials. The probe aimed to ascertain whether Hegseth and other Department of Defense (DoD) personnel complied with policies and procedures for using commercial messaging applications for official business. Reportedly, the Pentagon's acting inspector general has launched an investigation into Hegseth's use of a Signal chat for discussing Houthi attack plans.

The controversy began when senior members of President Trump's cabinet, including Hegseth, discussed military plans and operations related to a March 15 airstrike against Houthi militants in Yemen over Signal, a commercial messaging app. Unfortunately, they mistakenly included Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, in the group chat while active military missions were being discussed and executed.

As per allegations, Hegseth sent detailed attack plans to a Signal group chat that inadvertently included the Atlantic editor-in-chief. The leaked messages sparked concerns about the security of sensitive information and the potential consequences of such a breach. Hegseth has denied sending "war plans," while top Trump administration spy bosses, including Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, have stated that Hegseth would have determined whether the material shared was classified.

Investigation Objectives

The investigation, initiated by the Pentagon's Office of the Inspector General, will examine the extent to which Hegseth and other DoD personnel adhered to policies and procedures for using commercial messaging applications. Senate Armed Services Committee Chair Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Ranking Member Jack Reed (D-RI) had called for the investigation, citing concerns about the potential consequences of the leaked information.

The "Signalgate" controversy raises questions about the security of sensitive information and the potential consequences of breaches. The investigation's outcome will likely have big implications for the use of commercial messaging applications in government communications. As the Pentagon navigates the complexities of modern communication, ensuring the security and transparency of sensitive information will be crucial.

The investigation will focus on whether Hegseth and other DOD officials adhered to classification and records retention requirements. Congressional Democrats have been vocal in their criticism of Hegseth and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, who created the text chain that inadvertently exposed sensitive attack plans to a journalist.

Hegseth's Response