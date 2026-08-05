Petrol Bomb Thrown at Shakib Al Hasan’s Home After Former Captain Joined Sheikh Hasina Online Presser

Unidentified miscreants attempted to set fire to and vandalise the ancestral home of former Bangladesh cricket captain and former lawmaker Shakib Al Hasan in Magura on Wednesday night. The attack occurred between 8:45 pm and 9:00 pm at his residence located in the Keshab Mor area of the town.

Vandalism and Attempted Arson

According to local reports, assailants targeted the property, allegedly throwing a petrol bomb and pelting the residence with brick chips, which smashed windows and damaged the structure. Addressing the media following the assault, Md Abdullah Al Mamun, Officer-in-Charge of Magura Sadar Police Station, confirmed the details of the attack.

“Several miscreants threw brick chips at the house and vandalised windows. They also tried to set the house on fire,” the OC told the media.

Police Deployment and Rising Tensions

The OC stated that authorities have not yet identified those involved in the incident. In response to the attack, police forces were quickly deployed around the property to secure the perimeter. The violence erupted just hours after the former Magura-1 MP appeared virtually from Sri Lanka alongside ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during a press conference. The media event was hosted earlier in the day by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia in New Delhi.

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