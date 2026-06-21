Pezeshkian Says Iran Will Not Give Up Enrichment Rights as Talks Begin on Qatari Funds

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated on Sunday that Iran expects to regain access to $6 billion in assets frozen in Qatar. The announcement comes as technical talks with the United States begin in Switzerland under a preliminary agreement aimed at lowering regional tensions.

"With the start of the talks, the $6 billion we have in Qatar will be released," Pezeshkian said in a statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB.

The funds were previously moved from South Korea to Qatar as part of a prior agreement but were later restricted following an increase in regional conflict. The meetings in Switzerland are intended to settle the technical details required to unfreeze the money.

Alongside the financial discussions, Pezeshkian reiterated Iran's stance on its nuclear program. He stated that Iran does not want a nuclear weapon, but emphasized that the country will not give up its rights to enrich uranium.

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The statement highlights Tehran's position that any final diplomatic agreement must protect its right to maintain a domestic nuclear program under international supervision, rather than requiring its complete closure.

The discussions in Switzerland are the first step in a broader preliminary deal handled through international mediators. Officials indicate the talks will focus on verification measures for Iran's nuclear sites and the timeline for lifting economic sanctions. Iranian representatives have noted that regaining access to the funds in Qatar is a necessary step to show good faith and keep the negotiations moving forward.