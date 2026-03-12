Photos of Recovered Missile Fragments in Iran School Bombing Triggers Fresh Debate Over USA's Involvement in the Tragedy

After the video of what looked like a US Tomahawk missile striking the elementary girls' school in Iran’s Minab went viral, new pictures have surfaced online that further solidify the claims.

Iran’s state broadcaster, IRIB, has released four photographs of fragments of the missile that supposedly hit the Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School, which killed 175 people, mostly young girls. In the photos, it is clear that the missiles were indeed of American origin.

However, it has not been confirmed yet if the fragments in question were the ones that struck the school or from a strike on the neighbouring Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps naval base, or several other strikes that took place in the area.

Trump continues to deny bombing Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School

Earlier, speaking about the matter, Trump had denied that the US bombed the girls' school and put the blame on Iran. “We think it was done by Iran, because they are very inaccurate, as you know, with their munitions. They have no accuracy whatsoever. It was done by Iran.”

Peter Hegseth, US Secretary of Defence, had also supported the claim, saying that although the Pentagon was investigating the matter, “the only side that targets civilians is Iran.”

After the initial video of the attack showing the Tomahawk surfaced, Trump somewhat backtracked on his claims. In a press interaction, he said, “Well, I haven’t seen it,” Trump said, adding that the Tomahawk missile “is used by, you know, sold and used by other countries”. While he suggested that multiple nations possess the weapon, several military experts have dismissed the claims.

Iran’s reaction to the tragedy

The bombing of Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School, which Iran claims took 175 lives, mostly those of young girls, is one of the biggest attacks on the country since the conflict started on February 28th.